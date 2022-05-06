1 year of Bengal govt: Mamata hints at changes in TMC grassroots panels

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) committees at grassroots level will undergo a major overhaul and the process for the same has already started, party chairperson and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

The announcement came as the Banerjee-led TMC government completed one year in office on Thursday.

“Presently, we are accepting suggestions from within the party. This will continue till May 20. After that, the suggestions will be scrutinised. We will reconstitute block and district-level committees,” Banerjee said.

The TMC returned to power for the third consecutive time in May last year, after sweeping the assembly elections winning 213 seats in the 294-member assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 77 seats. Banerjee became the chief minister of the eastern state for the first time in 2011 when the TMC unseated the Left front which had been in power continuously for 34 years. Five years later, she successfully won a re-election, repeating the feat.

With the panchayat elections likely to be held this year, Banerjee also said that apart from the regular administrative meetings with district officials, she will also hold organisational meetings with workers right from grassroots-level up to booth-level from May 11.

“This is necessary to circulate a message, which comes from the top, right up to the grassroots level workers. Sometimes meetings are held at the top level but the message doesn’t percolate down to the booth level,” she added.

The BJP, however, said the TMC was desperate to divert the attention from important issues.

“The dropout rate in primary schools has shot up. There are nearly two lakh vacancies in primary schools. To divert the attention from all these issues, the TMC is now raising other issues. There can be no overhaul or change in the TMC. Power will only be shifted from one tyrant to another within the party,” said Samik Bhattacharya, state BJP spokesperson.

The state government also announced that the process of recruitment of assistant teachers and headmasters in state-run secondary and higher secondary schools will start very soon. After a cabinet meeting on Thursday, state’s education minister Bratya Basu told reporters that 5,261 vacant posts in education sector will be filled up and appointments will be made based on merit and eligibility. “Of the vacant posts, there will be 750 posts for work education and 850 for physical education,” Basu said. “These 1,600 new posts have been created and got the nod of the state cabinet.”

The one-year celebration of the TMC government comes at a time when the image of the state government has taken a hit and the party has come under fire over a series of alleged incidents, including rapes, murder and irregularities in recruitment of school teachers.

The Calcutta high court has ordered a CBI probe into a number of cases, including alleged gang rape in Hanskhali, Birbhum massacre, and alleged irregularities in recruitment of teachers and group D staff in state-run schools.

In many of the cases, names of TMC leaders have cropped up. While the block president of Rampurhat was arrested in connection with the Birbhum massacre, a TMC panchayat leader and his son were arrested in connection with the Hanskhali gang rape case.