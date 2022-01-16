1 year on, 70% adults fully vaccinated: Govt

India’s national Covid-19 immunisation programme on Sunday completed its first year, with 70% of the country’s adult population having been administered two doses, and 93% covered with at least one shot of coronavirus vaccines.

Marking the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the “exceptional” role of health care workers for a year of hard work.

In India, the first shot of a Covid-19 vaccine administered outside of a trial setting was on January 16, 2021. Since then, a total of around 1.565 billion doses has been administered across the country to nearly 908 million people, according to government data.

“Today we mark #1YearOfVaccineDrive. I salute each and every individual who is associated with the vaccination drive. Our vaccination programme has added great strength to the fight against Covid-19. It has led to saving lives and thus protecting livelihoods,” the Prime Minister tweeted on Sunday. “At the same time, the role of our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers is exceptional. When we see glimpses of people being vaccinated in remote areas, or our health care workers taking the vaccines there, our hearts and minds are filled with pride,” he added.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the manner in which the vaccination drive has commenced demonstrates the country’s willpower. “It is a result of joint effort of the entire country and PM Narendra Modi’s commitment that in times of the crisis, India not only developed and manufactured Covid vaccines, but also vaccinated a large chunk of its population within a year. The first year of the vaccination demonstrates India’s willpower,” he wrote in Hindi on Twitter.

India’s vaccination drive officially kicked off in January last year, with the initial recipients being millions of health care and frontline workers who were directly dealing with Covid-19 patients. Later, the drive was opened up for the general public in a phased manner – from March 1 for people aged 60 and above; from April 1, for everyone above the age of 45 years; for all adults from May 1; and for teenagers between the ages of 15 and 18 starting January 3, 2022.

Till Sunday evening, about 1.565 billion doses were administered across the country, as per government data, with 907.5 million of these shots being first doses, 655.8 being second doses, and another 4.3 million being precautionary, or booster, jabs.

In total, 873.6 million adults (93% of the country’s population above 18) have received at least one shot of the vaccine, with 655.8 million (69.8% of adults) being fully vaccinated. About 218 million (23.2%) people have received only one dose so far. Furthermore, another 33.9 million shots have been administered among the roughly 74 million children in the country between the ages of 15 and 18 years, covering 45.7% of the age group.

In the global context, India’s coverage of 65.2% of its entire population (not just adults) having been administered at least one shot places it ahead of the global average of 59.9%. However, India’s two-dose coverage of 46.9% of the population lags the global average of 50%, according to Our World In Data. While India’s coverage comfortably exceeds nations such as Pakistan (45% population given a shot), Russia and Bangladesh (51%), it lags several other nations such as Iran (71%), United States (75%), United Kingdom (76%) and Brazil (77%).

The drive was put in motion on January 3, 2021, when national drugs regulator, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), VG Somani, granted approval for restricted use in emergency situation to two vaccines: Covaxin and Covishield.

While Bharat Biotech, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), developed and manufactured Covaxin, the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca is being locally manufactured by the Serum Institute of India under the brand name Covishield. Together, these two account for more than 99.7% of all shots administered in the country, with the latter alone accounting for 86.3% of the overall figure.

Six more vaccines – Gamaleya’s Sputnik V, Moderna’s mRNA shot, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D, Johnson & Johnson’s Ad26.COV2.S, Novavax’s Covovax, and Biological E’s Corbevax – have also been granted emergency use authorisation. Among these, however, only Sputnik V has been rolled out in a limited manner in a handful of private hospitals across the country, while the remaining five are yet to be made a part of the vaccination drive.

To be sure, the first year of the drive has not been without challenges.

One of the largest issues has been the patchy rate of vaccination. At times, it has soared to averaging more than 10 million doses a day, and at other times, it has dropped to under 1.4 million shots a day. By the end of September, when India was averaging 10 million shots a day, it looked like the country was set to hit its target of fully vaccinating everyone by the end of 2021. But then, by early October, this pace dropped to under 3 million (government officials attributed the festive season for the drop).

One of the reasons for this patchy pace (at least in the initial weeks) was supply. In the initial months of the drive being thrown open to all adults, several states complained to the Centre about the supplies of shots being handed to them.

Both these issues, however, appear to have been ironed out now. Average vaccination pace has been promising in recent weeks (around 7.4 million/day), while supply issues have been sorted to a large extent (as on Sunday, states have with them a surplus of 141 million doses, as per government data).

“The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country... The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain,” the Union health ministry said.

Experts say vaccination is key in reducing the risk of deaths due to Covid-19 considerably.

“Vaccination is an important tool; as it has been established that vaccines significantly prevent the risk of getting severe form of the disease and death. Those who are yet to take the shot must take it as soon as possible,” said Dr GC Khilnani, former head, department of pulmonary medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

