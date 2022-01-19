1 yr after doc’s death, engg student held on abetment charges

A year after 25-year-old Bengaluru-based doctor hanged himself, a 22-year-old engineering student from Bhopal was arrested on abetment to suicide charges, said police on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Sarthak Sathi, said the police. As per the railway police, the doctor’s body was found on August 13, last year with a suicide note. In the note, the doctor had alleged that he was cheated of ₹67,000 by an individual via social media platforms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On examination of the deceased’s phone, it was discovered that the accused had posed as a woman online and befriended the doctor. During their conversations, the accused had sent provocative photos to the doctor and demanded the same in return. After the doctor shared his explicit photos, the accused started blackmailing him for money and threatened to leak the photos online if not paid ,” said the police.

“Fearing social stigma, the doctor transferred money several times, but the accused continued to blackmail him, forcing the doctor to take the extreme step,” said the police while referring to his suicide note.

“The investigation team lead by CPI & PSI Bangalore City Railway Police Station tracked the financial transactions to Bhopal and arrested the accused. He had created fake social media profiles to cheat people,” said the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the second such incident reported in the city. In 2012, a resident of KR Puram in East Bengaluru, ended his life. Initially, the police and family members were clueless on the reason why he killed himself.

The police said, days after the man hanged himself, miscreants contacted his elder sister on social media platform — without realising that the victim was dead — and demanded more money to ensure that the explicit video and photos are not posted online. The family lodged a police complaint. An investigation that followed resulted in the arrest of two men from Rajasthan.

Meanwhile additional director general of police (ADGP), Railways, Bhaskar Rao cautioned the youth to be careful of online fraudsters. He tweeted, “Investigation of railway police revealed he was cyber blackmailed. To avoid shame, he killed himself. Accused is caught. The family is devastated. Don’t trust cyber friends.(sic)”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}