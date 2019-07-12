10 die as rain continues to wreak havoc in north-east

At least 10 people were killed after heavy rains continued for past few days in north-eastern states of Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. While six people died in Assam, two each lost their lives in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram in rain-related incidents.

Four more districts in Assam were flooded on Friday taking the number of affected districts to 21 of 33 districts. According to a report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority, over 8.69 lakh people in 1,556 villages of 68 revenue circles have been affected by the second wave of flooding in the state this year. Over 7,600 people who have been uprooted from their homes are taking shelter in 68 relief camps. The present spate of floods has affected 27,864 hectares of crops.

Trains services to Assam’s Barak Valley and Tripura were hampered on Friday due to incessant rains that have affected the railway tracks in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section, an official said. Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat in Jorhat and Tezpur in Sonitpur, while Dikhow has breached the danger mark at Sivsagar, Dhansiri river at Numaligarh in Golaghat among others. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the coming days Arunachal Pradesh and rain showers in Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Two students were buried alive and two hurt after a boundary wall of a school hostel collapsed in Arunachal’s Tawang district due to landslides triggered by incessant downpour on Thursday, police said. All schools in Itanagar will be shut till Sunday.

In Mizoram, two men drowned and 390 houses submerged in floods triggered by incessant rain across Mizoram. In Tlabung town of Mizoram, at least 40 homes were evacuated amid flood-like situation. Due to incessant rainfall, schools in the vicinity have been shut.

RAIN FURY IN BIHAR

Two persons died in East Champaran district and an embankment of a river breached in neighbouring West Champaran due to incessant rainfall and heavy discharge of water from Gandak barrage to Valmikinagar in past few days, triggering inundation in various parts of the two districts.

(With Agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 23:33 IST