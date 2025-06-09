Lucknow, Ten urban local bodies in the state have been shortlisted under 'NAKSHA' programme for the creation of an up-to-date database of urban land records. 10 ULBs in UP selected for updation of land records under NAKSHA scheme

According to Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Department of Land Resources , the 10 shortlisted ULBs in the state are Tanda , Nawabganj , Anoopshahr , Chitrakootdham , Gorakhpur, Hardoi, Jhansi, Chunar , Puranpur and Tilhar .

"In the country, 152 such ULBs have been shortlisted. Of the 10 ULBs in UP, aerial mapping has been done in seven ULBs, and the work of ground verification has started. We want the maps of these 10 ULBs to be ready by September-October," Joshi said while speaking to reporters on Monday.

He added that when these new land records are created, various land-related disputes will be solved.

According to the web portal of the Department of Land Resources, NAKSHA is a one-year pilot programme launched by the department under the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme.

It aims to revolutionise urban land records across 157 ULBs in 27 states and three Union Territories, covering over 4,484 sq. km and benefiting over 1.5 crore citizens.

Using cutting-edge aerial and field survey techniques, NAKSHA is building a comprehensive, GIS-integrated database of urban land parcels.

According to the portal, the initiative would play a pivotal role in addressing this demand by enabling transparent property ownership, streamlining urban planning processes, and supporting better infrastructure development.

It would also contribute to enhancing municipal revenue collection, strengthening disaster preparedness and response, and boosting public trust and private investment through reliable, legally certified land data.

Joshi stated that 90 per cent of the people's assets in our country are in the form of land and property, and two-thirds of the disputes in courts are related to them.

"If the land record system is good, then a lot of these can be resolved," he asserted.

Later, in a statement issued, the UP government said that currently, around 22.27 per cent of the state's population resides in urban areas, and it is estimated that by 2031, this percentage will increase to approximately 40 per cent.

Given this, the need for accurate and accessible urban land records is critical, it said.

