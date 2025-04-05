Menu Explore
1,000 km of rural roads in Punjab to be strengthened: Harpal Cheema

PTI |
Apr 05, 2025 05:21 PM IST

Chandigarh, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday said the state government has issued tenders for strengthening 1,000 kilometers of rural roads in the state.

Cheema said the first phase of this ambitious project focuses on rural roads in the districts of Faridkot, SBS Nagar, Pathankot and Barnala.

He said these roads, designed to be 10 meters wide, aim to enhance connectivity and improve transportation across the state.

The minister said the state government has extended the accountability of contractors in this regard.

"Previously, contractors were liable for only a one-year warranty for roads they constructed. Under the new mandate, contractors will now be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of roads for a period of five years," said Cheema.

"To ensure quality, a third-party audit will be conducted and any discrepancies will result in recovery of funds and blacklisting of the contractor," he added.

The minister further said the accountability of government officials overseeing these projects would also be enforced.

Reaffirming the state government's commitment to fulfilling its promises, Cheema emphasized that the state budget for 2025-26 included a pledge to rebuild all broken rural link roads in the state.

A record-breaking 18,944 kilometers of rural link roads will be constructed or upgraded within a single year, setting a new benchmark in Punjab's history, he said.

Criticizing the previous governments for undertaking such development projects only in the final year of their tenure, the minister assured the current dispensation is dedicated to delivering results promptly.

Cheema asserted that the swift issuance of tenders following the budget's approval demonstrates the A-led government's commitment to action rather than empty promises.

He said the improved rural roads will facilitate hassle-free travel, expedite the marketing of agricultural produce and inject new energy into Punjab's economy.

The state budget allocated 2,873 crore for the construction and upgradation of rural link roads by the Punjab Mandi Board.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

