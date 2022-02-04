104-ft tall national flag hoisted at 10,000-ft altitude in Arunachal's Tawang

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu hoisted a 104-feet tall national flag at Ngangpa Natme (Buddha Park) in Tawang, a Buddhist pilgrim town bordering China. It is the second-highest national flag at an altitude of 10,000 feet. Speaking to the media, the Arunachal CM said that the monumental national flag has been dedicated to all the patriotic people of the state.

He congratulated the Army, the Sashastra Seema Bal, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Tawang district administration and local MLA Tsering Tashi for the feat.

“Proud to dedicate to patriotic people of Arunachal a 104 ft national flag, which was hoisted today at Ngangpa Natme (Buddha Park) in Tawang,” Khandu wrote on Twitter.

“At 10,000ft, this monumental national flag overlooking the Tawang city, is second highest in the country in terms of altitude. #JaiHind,” he said in another tweet.

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju also took to Twitter to share the images of the flag.

“A 104 feet tall National Flag at the altitude of 10,000 feet in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. #JaiHind” Rijiju tweeted.

The flag was hoisted amid China's heightened activity near the Line of Actual Control passing through Arunachal Pradesh.

