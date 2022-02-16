10gm gold is 1st prize in Odisha sarpanch candidate’s lottery. Conditions apply

BHUBANESWAR: A candidate for the sarpanch’s post in Odisha’s Kalahandi district has issued lottery tickets to her voters. The first prize is 10gm gold and the second, a refrigerator. But the draw of lots, Susmita Naik has told voters in Kuhura gram panchayat, will take place only if she wins in the election to be held on February 16.

If she does win, Susmita Naik has promised to hold the draw of lots in Kuhura village at 10.30am on March 13. Also on the list of prizes apart from the first two are washing machines, silver coins, almirah and mixer-grinder. And to make sure that everyone wins something, she has also promised to distribute 1,000 cotton sarees to those.

Naik distributed the tickets during her door-to-door campaigning when she went around seeking the support of residents of the village in Kalahandi’s Golamunda block. In all, she has distributed over 1,300 tickets.

“I am a daughter-in-law of the village for over two decades and I haven’t seen any development in all these years. I want to make this a model gram panchayat by connecting it with roads and developing the standard of living of the people. I am spending money for the lottery from my own pocket. If I win, I want to reward the people of my panchayat,” she said.

