10-year jail, up to 10 crore fine for cheating in government exams: Rajasthan Bill
india news

10-year jail, up to 10 crore fine for cheating in government exams: Rajasthan Bill

The Rajasthan Public Examination (measures for prevention of unfair means in recruitment) Bill, 2022 was tabled on Thursday
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot presents state budget for 2022-23 during in the legislative assembly on Wednesday. (ANI)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 11:44 PM IST
BySachin Saini

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Thursday tabled a bill in the state assembly that has provisions for up to 10-year jail term and a fine of up to 10 crore for anyone found guilty of leaking question paper in government examinations.

The bill was tabled after a massive uproar over the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) paper leak, which brought a lot of flak to chief minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.

The bill, ‘The Rajasthan Public Examination (measures for prevention of unfair means in recruitment) Bill, 2022’, provides effective measures to prevent and curb the offences of leakage of question papers and use of unfair means in public examinations, especially for recruitment to any posts in the state government, including autonomous bodies, authorities, boards or corporations, according to the statement of objects of the bill.

It also provides for designated courts for the trial of such offences and for matters connected, the statement added.

“Under the proposed law, if a person takes unauthorised help in the public examination from any person or group directly or indirectly or from any material written, recorded, copied or printed, in any form whatsoever, or use of any unauthorised electronic or mechanical instrument or gadget, then the person may invite a jail term of 3 years and fine not less than 1 lakh,” according to the bill.

“If any person, impersonate or leak or attempt to leak or conspire to leak question paper, procure or solve the question paper in an unauthorised manner, or directly or indirectly assist the examinee in the public examination in an unauthorised manner, shall be punished with a jail term from 5 to 10 years, and fine from 10 lakh to 10 crore,” it added.

An examinee who has been convicted of an offence under the provision of this Act shall be debarred from taking any public examination for a period of two years.

“If an officer investigating an offence committed has reason to believe that any movable and immovable property represents proceeds of any offence under this Act, they can seize such property with prior approval of the state government. And where it is not practicable to seize such property, make an order of attachment directing that such property shall not be transferred,” the bill stated.

All offences specified under this Act, shall be cognizable, non-bailable, and non–compoundable.

The bill states that the state government may designate as many courts of sessions in consultation with the chief justice of the Rajasthan high court as it may be necessary to try offences punishable under this proposed Act.

On the reason for bringing such a bill, the government said the state government enacted the Rajasthan Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair means) Act, 1992 to curb irregularities and use of unfair means in public examinations.

“More than three decades have passed since the inception of the above enactment, but the issue has assumed the dimension of organised crime and involves huge pecuniary advantages to nefarious persons. Moreover, a quantum leap in the field of information and technology during the last decade has given rise to the use of new deceitful and unfair means to defeat the conduct of public examinations in a fair manner,” the government said in a statement.

“The leakage of question papers not only betrays the trust of the general public but the State too suffers substantial administrative cost when examinations have to be called off. A fair and reasonable process of selection to posts, subject to the norm of equality of opportunity of the Constitution of India, is a constitutional requirement. A fair and reasonable recruitment process is a fundamental requirement of Article 14 as well,” it added.

Following the REET paper leak case, CM Gehlot had canceled the exams of level-II. In the budget speech, the CM announced re-conducting the exam in July this year while increasing the number of posts in the upcoming REET examination from 32,000 to 62,000. The government has also announced to that an anti-cheating cell will be set up in the special operations group (SOG) to strengthen the entire process.

