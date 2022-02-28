1.12 lakh students register for CET exams for 2022-23 academic year

PUNE The Maharashtra state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has begun the admission process for the new academic year 2022-23. After the announcement of the CET exam schedule, a total of 112,077 students have registered, as of February 28. Students can apply for the CET cell professional courses till March 31.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the information given by the state CET cell, out of the 112,077 students, 39,011 have registered for Physics Chemistry Biology (PCB) , while 44,718 have registered for Physics Chemistry Maths (PCM) and 15,420 have registered for both PCB and PCM. Whereas, 83,729 students have confirmed their examination seats and paid the fees for the same.

“As per the schedule, entrance examination for admission to professional courses in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and agricultural education will be held at the various examination centers within and outside Maharashtra state. Interested students can carry out their online registration and confirmation of application form on the official website till March 31.” said Ravindra Jagtap, Maharashtra state CET cell chairman.

“The online application registration schedule and information brochure for this examination has been made available on the official website www.mahacet.org of the State CET cell,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BOX

CET EXAMS

112,077 students have registered

39,011 students have registered for Physics Chemistry Biology (PCB)

44,718 students have registered for Physics Chemistry Maths (PCM)

15,420 students have registered for both PCB and PCM