Chandigarh, As part of the Haryana government's crackdown on the drug menace, 1,130 cases were registered under the NDPS Act between January and April, and 143 of these involved commercial quantities of narcotics, officials said on Tuesday. 1,130 cases registered, 1,081 arrested under NDPS Act in Haryana from Jan-Apr

During this period, 1,801 offenders were arrested, including 332 for possession or trafficking of commercial quantities of drugs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Additionally, 34 offenders were detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, they said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Sumita Misra, said the government has taken stringent action on the enforcement front.

In the first four months of 2025, the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau carried out major operations, seizing 22.40 kg of heroin, 57.78 kg of charas, 1,520.71 kg of ganja, 87.09 kg of opium, and 6,766.33 kg of poppy straw, she said.

Authorities also confiscated 1,609 bottles, 48,982 capsules, 3,152 injectable narcotics, over 95,000 tablets and 128.35 kg of opium poppy.

"During the same period, 1,130 cases were registered under the NDPS Act, out of which 143 involved commercial quantities . A total of 1,801 offenders were arrested," she said.

Misra urged all citizens to proactively use the MANAS helpline, 1933, where citizens can report any information on drug trafficking while keeping their identities confidential.

The Haryana government is following a whole-of-government approach, combining structural, institutional and digital reforms to dismantle the drug ecosystem from every angle, she said.

Modern surveillance tools, such as the GIS-enabled MDRUGS portal, are being used to monitor and act against illegal drug cultivation and trafficking with greater precision, she added.

Misra emphasised that the fight against drugs cannot succeed without full cooperation from society.

In line with the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the state government launched the ambitious drug-free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0 to ensure public participation in the anti-drug movement, she said.

Flagged off from Sirsa, the Cyclothon passed through all 90 assembly constituencies between April 5 and April 27.

With over 4.5 lakh cyclists actively participating and more than 7.2 lakh citizens attending events, the campaign mobilised communities like never before. From elected representatives to women, youths and rural residents, every section of society spoke in one voice against the menace of drugs, Misra said.

