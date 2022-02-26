11,499 new Covid cases in India, positivity rate drops to 1.01%

India on Saturday reported a jump of 11,499 coronavirus, pushing the overall tally to 42,905,844, according to the daily health bulletin by the Union ministry. The death toll saw a rise of 255 fatalities, the ministry data also showed. It now stands at 5,13,481. The number of active cases further declined to 1,21,881. It currently comprises 0.28 per cent of the total infections, the ministry also said. A reduction of 12,354 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As the third wave of the Covid is subsiding in the country, the positivity rate has fallen to 1.01 per cent. While the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 98.52 per cent, the health ministry said.

As many as 23,598 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the overall figure to 4,22,70,482.

The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.36 per cent, the ministry added.

So far, the country has administered 177.13 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccines. Meanwhile, 11,36,133 samples have been tested for the viral disease.

On Friday, the Union home ministry calle upon states and Union territories across the country to consider easing pandemic-related restrictions in view of the steady decline in fresh cases. In the monthly Covid-19 guidelines issued on Friday, the home ministry directed the states and Union territories to implement the resumption of activities based on "risk assessment".

The Centre's new directive includes cinema halls, schools and gyms along with other social restrictions.

The home ministry also stressed that while allowing all such activities, Covid-appropriate measures such as wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, washing hands and ensuring ventilation in enclosed spaces should continue to be enforced.