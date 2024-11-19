12 booked amid stir over panchayat exam leak in Raichur district

An FIR has been at the Sindhanur town police station against 12 examinees who allegedly created a disturbance during the PDO (panchayat development officer) post-examination on Sunday, following claims of a question paper leak. The controversy first erupted at the Government Degree College in Sindhanur in Raichur district where candidates accused the authorities of leaking the exam paper, leading them to boycott the examination. Candidates of panchayat development office stage protest on Monday over allegations of question paper leak. (HT photo)

Raichur SP M Puttamadaiah said: “A complaint was lodged by the examination supervisor, Basavaraja Tadakal, against 12 people. The FIR, registered on Sunday under charges of spreading false news, incitement, road blocking, and unlawful protest, has named one of the candidates Pashupathi for triggering the boycott.”

“According to the complaint, Pashupathi, who was seated in Room No 5, in Sindhanur examination centre raised objection against supervisors for not opening the exam booklet seal in front of the candidates. He alleged that the seal had already been opened leading to a chaotic situation as it was claimed the question paper had been leaked,” he said.

He further said that the situation allegedly escalated when a group of protesting candidates blocked the Kushtagi-Sindhanur road in protest against the alleged PDO question paper leak. The protest was led by several candidates, including Pashupati, who raised slogans and criticised the KPSC and authorities for the exam mismanagement. Later, former BJP MP K Virupakshappa visited the site to express solidarity with the protesting candidates.

“Based on complaint by KPSC official we booked 12 candidates under BNS sections 126(wrongful restraint) 189(unlawful assembly) 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common ), 191(rioting) 2, 244(Fraudulent claim to property to prevent its seizure as forfeited or in execution)’’ Puttamadaiah told HT.

KPCC spokesperson M Lakshman said: “The KPSC examination was held transparently. A few candidates created commotion by making false allegations. Instead of staging rasta roko they should have registered their grievances.”

People familiar with the matter said that the candidates have demanded the KPSC to conduct a re-examination for the PDO post immediately. Many of them expressed their discontent with the government, saying the authorities had failed to address their concerns, leading some to boycott the exam entirely.

Another row arose regarding exam logistics at the Good Shepherd Exam Centre in Kalaburagi where the candidates claimed that the exam paper was handed out 20 minutes later than the scheduled time. Besides, there were 24 candidates per room, but only 12 question papers were provided, they said. The manner in which the question papers were distributed from an unsealed bundle also raised doubts among the candidates about the integrity of the exam.