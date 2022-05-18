‘Heart-rending tragedy': PM Modi as 12 die in wall collapse at Gujarat factory

AHMEDABAD: A wall of a chemical factory at Halvad GIDC (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) in Morbi district has collapsed leading to the death of at least 12 workers on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

“Twelve people have died and their bodies have been recovered from the debris. They have been sent to a government hospital at Halvad for post-mortem. One person has been injured and is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital,” said a police official at Morbi police station. The incident took place around 12 noon on Wednesday and the police are investigating the cause of the wall collapse.

The incident took place at Sagar Chem Food Industries that has been allotted plot numbers 61, 62 and 63 at GIDC Halvad, said officials familiar with the matter. The chemical company manufactures edible salt, among other products, they said.

A team of officials of GIDC are out to investigate the matter.

Taking note of the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and expressed condolences saying, “The tragedy in Morbi caused by a wall collapse is heart-rending. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Local authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected.”

“ ₹2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragedy in Morbi. The injured would be given ₹50,000”, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Twitter.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel announced ₹4 lakh each from CM Relief Fund to the next of kin of each worker who died in the tragic incident.