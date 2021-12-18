12 more Omicron cases found in Telangana, state tally rises to 20

Telangana has reported a steep increase in the number of cases of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus on Saturday, with as many as 12 international passengers testing positive for the infection.

State director of public health G Srinivasa Rao, in an official bulletin, said 12 international passengers from at-risk and non-at-risk countries, who had arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad, were found to be positive for Omicron.

With this, the total number of international passengers who arrived at RGIA and tested positive for the Omicron variant since December 1, has gone up to 21, which includes the 7-year-old child, who along with his family members, took an onward flight to Kolkata on December 12.

“So, the present number of Omicron cases in Telangana stands at 20,” Rao said, adding that the reports of three more passengers are awaited.

Out of the 12 passengers who tested positive for the variant on Saturday, nine were of foreign origin and three are of Indian origin. “Of them, six people came from Kenya, two each from Somalia and UAE and one each from Ghana and Tanzania,” the director of health said.

Health department officials briefed chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao about the growing number of Omicron cases in Telangana. However, they said there was no reason for the people to panic and the situation was under control.

“But, the chief minister asked the health department authorities to take all precautions to see that the new variant doesn’t spread. He appealed to the people to take all precautions and strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols,” an official release, quoting the chief minister said.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 185 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Telangana, out of 41,484 people tested for the virus. There was only one death during this period. In all, 205 people recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and at present; there are 3,761 active cases in the state.