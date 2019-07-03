12 people die in head-on collision between a tempo and bus in Karnataka’s Chintamani
india Updated: Jul 03, 2019 14:56 IST
Chintamani (Karnataka)
Twelve people died after an auto rickshaw and a bus collided in Chintamani on Wednesday.
Officials said over 20 people sustained injuries in the accident.
The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Further details are awaited.
First Published: Jul 03, 2019 14:13 IST