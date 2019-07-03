12 people die in head-on collision between a tempo and bus in Karnataka’s Chintamani

Twelve people died after an auto rickshaw and a bus collided in Chintamani on Wednesday.

Officials said over 20 people sustained injuries in the accident.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 14:13 IST