12 still missing a day after boat capsizes in Jharkhand

At least 12 people were still missing on Friday, a day after a boat capsized in the Barakar river in Jamtara district, officials in the district administration said.

Jamtara deputy commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz said teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Ranchi and Deoghar have been pressed into rescue operations but they are to find any of the missing persons. “Now, we have sourced a Sonar team of NDRF which is based in Patna. It will help in locating bodies underwater. They are likely to reach here by 2 am tonight. We are doing everything possible to trace those missing,” added Mumtaz on Friday evening.

The boat capsized on Thursday upstream of the Maithon dam while ferrying passengers from Barbendiya ghat to Birgaon. Barbendiya ghat is on the southern bank of the river falling under Nirsa assembly segment while Birgaon is on the northern bank in Jamatara assembly constituency limits.

Officials said the incident site is in the backwaters of Maithon dam and spread over a huge area, thus making it difficult to locate those missing.

The district administration has pegged the number of people onboard at 17-18 but said this was an estimate.

“Five of them managed to swim to safety. But even they are not sure of the exact number of people on the board. Among those missing is also the boatman which has made the task difficult. But as per the families approaching us, it is likely that 17-18 persons, including two women and a minor were on the boat,” said Mumtaz.