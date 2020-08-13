e-paper
121 fresh cases take Tripura's Covid-19 tally to 6,621; death toll mounts to 44

Tripura’s Covid-19 tally rose to 6,621 with 121 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 44 as one patient succumbed to the disease, a health department official said on Thursday.

Aug 13, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Agartala
The state government had eased the lockdown restrictions outside the containment zones from Wednesday and urged people to maintain the social distancing norms to contain the spread of the disease.
The state government had eased the lockdown restrictions outside the containment zones from Wednesday and urged people to maintain the social distancing norms to contain the spread of the disease.
         

The fatality was reported from West Tripura district, he said.

“A 40-year-old man from Lefunga, about 25 km from here, was admitted to the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) a few days ago. He died of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The patient was also suffering from liver disease,” the official said.

With 121 new patients, the number of active cases in Tripura now stands at 1,647, while 4,912 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

Eighteen patients have migrated to other states.

Two members of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s family, who were diagnosed with the disease earlier this month, have recovered, the official said.

The chief minister had on Wednesday completed the seven-day quarantine at his residence, he said.

