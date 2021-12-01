122 new Kendriya Vidyalayas set up in last five years: Centre

A total of 122 new central government-run Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) have opened in the country in the last five years, the Union ministry of education has informed Parliament on Wednesday.

Responding to a written question regarding the government’s initiative on opening new KVs in the last five years, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that between 2016 and 2021, 122 new KVs have been set up across the country.

The Kendriya Vidyalayas Sangathan, an autonomous body under the ministry of education, runs 1,248 KVs across the country. As many as 1,43,7363 students are benefiting from these schools.

According to the data provided by the ministry to the Upper House on Wednesday, of these 122 new KVs, 18 have come up in Madhya Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh (13), nine in Jharkhand, eight each in Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Rajasthan, and seven in Karnataka, among others.

Pradhan also informed that efforts are being made to fill up vacancies in KVs. “Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and action is taken from time to time as per the provisions of the relevant recruitment rules...Teachers are also engaged on contractual basis for temporary duration by KVS to ensure that the teaching-learning process is not hampered,” the minister said.