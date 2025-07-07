Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

12-year-old boy killed after father-son duo shot at in Bihar

ANI |
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 11:09 AM IST

The minor boy died on the spot, while his father sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Purnia, police said.

Unidentified assailants shot at a man and killed his 12-year-old son while they were sleeping in the verandah of their house in the Mahalgonj area of Araria district, said police.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Kakorwa, Ward No. 9, within the limits of the Mahalgonj police station in the district, around 12:30 am on Sunday.(Representative image/PTI)
According to the police, the incident occurred in Kakorwa, Ward No. 9, within the limits of the Mahalgonj police station in the district, around 12:30 am on Sunday.(Representative image/PTI)

The minor boy died on the spot, while his father sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Purnia, they said. The victims were identified as 40-year-old Maujasin and his son, Abu Aurera (12).

According to the police, the incident occurred in Kakorwa, Ward No. 9, within the limits of the Mahalgonj police station in the district, around 12:30 am on Sunday.

Unknown attackers entered their premises and opened fire. Abu was shot in the head and died instantly, while his father, Maujasin, suffered a bullet injury to his arm, with the bullet lodging into the bone, police said.

Following the incident, Maujasin was rushed to the Araria Sadar Hospital, where he received initial treatment. He was then referred to Purnia Government Medical College Hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was further referred to a higher medical centre. However, the family admitted him to a private hospital in Purnia, where he is currently under treatment.

Mahalgonj SHO Rajesh Kumar, with a police patrolling team, reached the spot and began investigating the incident.

Sadar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rampukar Singh also visited both the crime scene and the hospital. He confirmed the incident and stated that a detailed investigation is underway.

"The cause of the attack is still unclear. Once the injured father regains stability and can provide a statement, we hope to get more clarity. Scientific and technical methods are being employed in the investigation, and we are confident the culprits will be nabbed soon," said SDPO Singh.

Local residents expressed frustration over the delayed police response. They claimed that despite repeated calls to the police station for over an hour, no officer responded. Only after contacting a woman officer did they receive the contact number of a patrolling unit, which eventually led to police intervention.

Further investigations are on.

Earlier on July 4, businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead from point-blank range outside his home in Patna. Following the incident, the police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the murder case of businessman Gopal Khemka.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Patna, Diksha told ANI on Saturday, "On the night of July 4, at around 11 pm, we received information that businessman Gopal Khemka has been shot dead in the south area of the Gandhi Maidan..." 

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 12-year-old boy killed after father-son duo shot at in Bihar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On