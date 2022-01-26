Jagan plans 13 new districts; Vijayawada named after TDP founder NT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday took the first step to carve out 13 new districts from the existing 13 districts “for better administration and development of the areas.”

According to a notification issued by the government, the reorganisation of the districts is being done under Section 3 of the Andhra Pradesh Districts(Formation) Act, 1974. It has called for objections or suggestions in writing on the proposal from the people, who are likely to be affected by this decision, to be submitted to the district collector within 30 days.

While unfurling the national flag at Vijayawada municipal stadium later in the day, governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said the government was proposing to create 13 more districts in the state with effect from Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, falling on April 2. “With this, the total number of districts in the state will go up to 26,” the Governor said.

The chief minister held an emergency cabinet meeting through virtual mode on Tuesday night and got the cabinet nod for the proposal to create 13 more new districts in time to make the announcement on Republic Day.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who promised in his pre-election manifesto in 2019 to create new districts, appointed a high-level official committee headed by chief secretary in July 2020, to study the proposal and work out the modalities.

He suggested that the geographical boundary of each district should cover about one parliamentary constituency. There are 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in AP and as such, 25 districts were originally planned.

The official committee, however, recommended that Araku parliamentary constituency reserved for tribals, being the largest in the area, be divided into two districts. Thus, the total number of districts has now been decided at 26.

According to the notification, the new districts and their district headquarters (in brackets) are: Srikakulam (Srikakulam), Vizianagaram (Vizianagaram), Manyam (Parvathipuram), Alluri Sitharama Raju (Paderu), Visakhapatnam (Visakhapatnam), Anakapalli (Anakapalli), Kakinada (Kakinada), Konaseema (Amalapuram), East Godavari (Rajamahendravaram), West Godavari (Bheemavaram), Eluru (Eluru), Krishna (Machilipatnam), NTR (Vijayawada), Guntur (Guntur), Bapatla (Bapatla), Palnadu (Narsaraopeta), Prakasam (Ongole), SPS Nellore (Nellore), Kurnool (Kurnool), Nandyal (Nandyal), Ananthapuram (Ananthapuram), Sri Satyasai (Puttaparthy), YSR Kadapa (Kadapa), Annamayya (Rayachoty), Chittoor (Chittoor) and Sri Balaji (Tirupati).

New district named after TDP founder NTR

The Jagan government’s decision names the proposed new district to be carved out of Vijayawada after Telugu Desam Party founder and former chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh, late NT Rama Rao.

Popularly known as NTR, he was a doyen of Telugu film industry and was thefather-in-law of present TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan’s bête noire in Andhra politics.

During his visit to Nimmakuru, the birthplace of NTR as part of his marathon padayatra in April 2018, Jagan promised to rename Krishna district as NTR district, evoking ahuge response from NTR’s fans.

However, since theKrishna river is sentimentally attached to the people of the area, the chief minister changed his mind and decided to rename the new district of Vijaywada as NTR district. Incidentally, 2022 happens to be NTR’s birth centenary year.

Telugu Desam Party politburo member Varla Ramaiah said it took Jagan Mohan Reddy three year to fulfil his election promise. “It is very obvious that he has taken the decision not out of love for the legendary actor and popular leader, but only to regain his fast-losing popular support in the state. In any case, we appreciate that he has taken the decision at least belatedly,” Ramaiah said.

Pilgrim town of Tirupati a new district

The Tirupati parliamentary constituency will be a new district and will be called Sri Balaji district after Lord Venkateshwara of Tirumala. The Hindupur parliamentary constituency has been converted into a new district in the name of Sri Satya Sai (after godman Satya Sai Baba) with Puttaparthi as the district headquarters.

The tribal parliamentary constituency of Araku has been divided into two districts – one was named as Manyam district with Parvatipuram as headquarters and another Alluri Seetharama Raju district (named after revolutionary freedom fighter) with Paderu as the headquarters.

Rajampet parliamentary constituency, which is part of Kadapa district, will now become a district with the name of Annamayya district (named after 13th-century saint-composer Annamacharya) with Rayachoti as the district headquarters.

Amalapuram parliamentary constituency, which is part of East Godavari district is being made a new district with the name of “Konaseema,” while Narsaraopet parliamentary constituency in Guntur district, has become Palnadu district.

After the reorganisation, Kurnool will be the district with the highest population of 23.66 lakh people, while Alluri Seetharama Raju district will have the lowest population at 9.54 lakh.

