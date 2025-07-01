East Godavari , Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that 13 per cent of the people in the state are receiving welfare pensions, unlike any other state in the country. 13 pc people receiving welfare pensions in Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu

Addressing a village meeting at Malakapalli in East Godavari district, the chief minister highlighted that even larger and richer states than Andhra Pradesh are not offering pensions on such a big scale.

"Pensions are being given to 13 per cent of people and Andhra Pradesh is the one and only such state. Per month ₹2,750 crore pensions are being given and nearly ₹33,000 crore are being spent ," Naidu said.

According to the CM, a richer state like Telangana is spending only ₹8,000 crore and Kerala only ₹7,200 crore on pensions.

Stating that all eligible persons should receive pensions, Naidu alleged that the previous YSRCP government used to give pensions to its cadres.

Alleging that the previous YSRCP government left the Polavaram Project in tatters, the CM said, "God gave him the opportunity to complete this mega irrigation project".

Observing that up to 82 per cent of the Polavaram Project has been completed, he said it will be dedicated to the nation in 2027.

Further, the CM said he would rebuild the state and lead it towards development to create wealth, raise income and use that income for welfare. Also, tourism will be key to generating more jobs, he added.

Delving on the forthcoming Godavari Pushkaralu, a Mahakumbh-like pilgrimage, Naidu promised to organise them in the best way possible, adding that he would be organising it for the third time.

Referring to the opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's tours in the state, the CM alleged that the YSRCP chief is going to call on rowdies and also to put up a show of strength.

Naidu alleged that when a person fell under the wheels of Reddy's convoy during his visit to Rentapalla, "he was just thrown aside like a dog".

Delving on welfare programmes like 'Talliki Vandanam', which offers ₹15,000 per school-going child per annum, Naidu said the TDP-led NDA government will take the onus of educating children in the state.

Likewise, the TDP supremo said he will organise an event on August 15 to link 15 lakh 'Bangaru Kutumbams' with one lakh 'Margadarsis' to benefit under his P4 poverty alleviation programme.

Naidu called on the beneficiary families under the P4 programme to give up a 'mindset of poverty' and reminded them that they have their own inherent strengths.

Moreover, he told Malakapalli villagers that he made it to their village to be with them today despite adverse weather compelling him to abandon his helicopter ride and make alternative arrangements to reach them.

Naidu took a special flight to Rajahmundry from Gannavaram Airport after abandoning his helicopter.

