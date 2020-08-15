e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 13-year-old girl rescued in J-K, police say she was being forced to marry 35-year-old

13-year-old girl rescued in J-K, police say she was being forced to marry 35-year-old

Police lauded the sarpanch for playing the role of a responsible citizen and public representative and thanked him for his support.

india Updated: Aug 15, 2020 12:35 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Six people have ben arrested in connection with the case.
Six people have ben arrested in connection with the case.
         

The police in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday rescued a 13-year-old girl, who was being married to a 35-year-old man in Ramnagar area of Udhampur district.

The cops have also arrested six people, including the parents of the girl.

“We got information from the sarpanch of Katwalt village that a minor girl was being forcibly married at Gaghote with a 35-year-old man. A police team immediately raided the place and sought proof of date of birth of the minor girl in which it was found that the she was only 13,” Udhampur SSP Sargun Shukla said.

The police team led by SHO Ramnagar immediately arrested six people including the girl’s parents, would-be husband and in-laws for solemnising the marriage of the minor girl.

A case under Section 9/10/11 of the prohibition of child marriage act was registered at Ramnagar police station.

“After being rescued, the girl was handed over to her maternal aunt Shano Devi through Child Welfare Committee in Udhampur because the girl requested to be sent with her,” said the SSP.

Police lauded the sarpanch for playing the role of a responsible citizen and public representative and thanked him for his support.

tags
top news
India’s review of China’s Confucius Institutes to focus on Kolkata, Mumbai centres
India’s review of China’s Confucius Institutes to focus on Kolkata, Mumbai centres
‘Time to move away from ordinary’: Inspiring quotes from PM’s I-Day speech
‘Time to move away from ordinary’: Inspiring quotes from PM’s I-Day speech
India’s Covid-19 tally over 2.52 million, recoveries cross 1.8 million
India’s Covid-19 tally over 2.52 million, recoveries cross 1.8 million
After abandoning Amaravati for 14 months, Jagan decides to develop it again
After abandoning Amaravati for 14 months, Jagan decides to develop it again
‘Global powers and good friends’: Mike Pompeo’s Independence Day greetings to India
‘Global powers and good friends’: Mike Pompeo’s Independence Day greetings to India
Independence Day: DRDO’s anti-drone system guarded Red Fort
Independence Day: DRDO’s anti-drone system guarded Red Fort
Five companies keen on IPL title sponsorship
Five companies keen on IPL title sponsorship
Ladakh: Clear message to China as soldiers hoist tricolour at Pangong lake
Ladakh: Clear message to China as soldiers hoist tricolour at Pangong lake
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In