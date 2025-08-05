Raipur, Healthcare services in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Bastar division, long affected by inaccessibility and Naxal violence, are witnessing a transformative change with several health facilities getting national quality certification, an official said. 130 health institutions in Chhattisgarh's Bastar get national quality certification

As many as 130 health institutions in the region have been awarded National Quality Assurance Standards certification between January 1, 2024 and June 16, 2025, he said.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, right from infrastructure improvement to extensive staff recruitment, significant strides have been made to bring quality healthcare to the remote and conflict-affected regions, an official statement said.

The 130 health institutions which have been recognised include a district hospital, 16 primary health centers and 113 sub-health centers, it said.

Besides, 65 health facilities are currently undergoing the certification process, the release said.

The Niyad Nellanar scheme has fast-tracked Ayushman card distribution in Bastar.

In one year, 36,231 Ayushman cards have been issued, resulting in 52.6 per cent coverage in the division. So far, 6,816 beneficiaries have received ₹8.22 crore as medical assistance under the scheme, the release said.

To bolster healthcare delivery, the state has appointed 33 medical specialists, 117 medical officers and one dental surgeon in Bastar in the past 18 months. Additionally, 75 state-level and 307 district-level staffers have also been recruited, with recruitment going on for 291 more positions, it said.

This significant expansion is not only enhancing access but also improving the quality and efficiency of services across the region, it said.

Chief Minister Sai expressed satisfaction over the consistent improvement and reach of healthcare in Bastar.

He credited the transformation to the collaborative efforts of Mitanins , medical staff and health department officials, noting that health services are now reaching areas once considered inaccessible.

State Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said the government's aim is to ensure equitable access to quality healthcare across all districts, with a special focus on tribal and conflict-ridden zones.

Under the 'Malaria Mukt Bastar' campaign, door-to-door screenings, rapid treatments and awareness programmes have effectively reduced malaria transmission, he said.

Jaiswal will tour Bastar division from August 5 to 7, accompanied by senior officials and a technical team, to inspect key district hospitals and medical colleges.

He will also chair health review meetings, and visit remote villages in Bijapur and Sukma to assess service delivery, the release said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.