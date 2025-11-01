The Union home ministry on Friday announced the names of at least 1364 police personnel from different security forces and agencies, who have been awarded the Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak for conducting special operations. Most medals were bagged by those in anti-Naxal operations, operations against drugs and counter terrorism action. The Centre, which adopts a zero tolerance on terrorism, has vowed to eliminate left wing extremism from the country by March 31, 2026 and also make India drugs free by 2047. The medal is announced on 31st of October every year, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Other 102 personnel from intelligence, forensic sciences, and police personnel were given the medal for their work in investigation, intelligence and forensic sciences. 1,364 get MHA honour for special operations

The list shared by the home ministry showed that 222 personnel from Chhattisgarh police were awarded the medals - the highest among all state police forces for their anti-Maoist operations. The medals were awarded from constables to the senior most officers in the state force, who are currently engaged in different anti-Maoist ops to achieve the Centre and state government’s deadline of eliminating Naxal violence within the next 5 months. Among state police forces, Delhi police received 30 medals, followed by Jammu &Kashmir Police - 19 medals, The police personnel of Delhi and J&K were awarded for their counter terror operations. 15 medals were also awarded to Jharkhand police for anti-naxal operations.

Among all state police forces and agencies, CRPF had the most number of winners. A total of 1033 personnel from the force was awarded the medal. To be sure, CRPF is also the largest paramilitary force in India with a strength of over 300000 personnel. CRPF personnel received the medals for their counter terror operations in J&K and also anti-Naxal operations across the country.

The NCB and Gujarat police too were awarded 7 and 14 medals respectively for their anti-drug operations in the sea in which they undertook raids in the Indian waters and busted drugs coming from Pakistan. The two agencies have busted mother ships bringing drugs in drug from Iran and Pakistan through the marine route - a modus operandi that is seen to be the most preferred route for drug smugglers since the last few years.