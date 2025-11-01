New Delhi 1,364 get MHA honour for special operations

The Union home ministry on Friday announced the names of at least 1,364 police personnel from different security forces and agencies, who have been awarded the Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak for conducting special operations. Most medals were bagged by those involved in anti-Naxal operations, drives against drugs and counter terrorism action.

The Centre, which has a policy of zero tolerance on terrorism , has vowed to eliminate Left-wing extremism from the country by March 31, 2026, and make India drugs free by 2047.

The medal is announced on October 31 every year, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. As many as 102 personnel from intelligence, forensic sciences, and police personnel were given the medal for their work in investigation, intelligence and forensic sciences.

A list shared by the home ministry showed that 222 personnel from across the ranks of Chhattisgarh police were awarded the medal — the highest among all state police forces for anti-Naxal operations. Among other state police forces, Delhi received 30 medals, followed by 19 medals by Jammu &Kashmir. Fifteen medals were awarded to Jharkhand police for anti-naxal operations.

Among all state police forces and agencies, CRPF received the maximum medals. A total of 1,033 personnel from the force were given the honour. To be sure, CRPF is the largest paramilitary force in India with a strength of over 300,000 personnel. CRPF personnel received the medals for their counter terror operations in J&K and also anti-Naxal operations across the country.

The NCB and Gujarat police were awarded 7 and 14 medals respectively for their anti-drugs operations in the sea during which many consignments from Pakistan were busted. The two agencies have busted mother ships bringing drugs in drug from Iran and Pakistan through the marine route - a modus operandi that is seen to be the most preferred route for drug smugglers since the last few years.