14 child marriages stopped in Rajasthan district ahead of Akshaya Tritiya

Bundi Child Welfare Committee chairperson Seema Poddhar said a joint operation was carried out in Indergarh and Hindoli Tehsils after injunction orders were issued by the district's additional chief judicial magistrate court.

As a result of the injunction order, even if the minor couple are wedded, their matrimonial bears no legal status, she said.

The CWC official said that they had information that over 20 child marriages were suspected to be solemnised. Poddar added that on verification, 14 cases were found to be genuine.

Thereafter, she said, the departments concerned approached the court and launched the operation to stop child marriages after obtaining the order.

Giving details about the efforts to check child marriages, the officials said the administration, in coordination with various departments, including child rights, women empowerment, social justice and education, has conducted several activities, workshops and seminars for awareness against this illegal union.

Besides the 1098 helpline, the administration has also set up a 24/7 Control Room at district headquarters in Kota and Bundi for immediate action against child marriage.

Separately, printing press proprietors have been asked to print the date of birth of the boy and the girl in invitation cards, and priests have been asked to check the birth or age-related documents of the couple before solemnising the wedding to ensure that none of the two are minors, Bheruprakash Nagar, deputy director, Women Empowerment department, Bundi, said.

Besides, Pannadhai Surakasha Avam Samman Kendra is also active at district headquarters with staff and volunteers keeping an eye on possible child marriage and encouraging the villagers to inform of the same, he said.

Notably, Akshaya Tritiya or Akha Teej is the occasion when a large number of child marriages are secretly solemnised in Bundi and Kota districts every year, forcing the government machinery to be on its toes round the clock.

