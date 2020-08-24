e-paper
Home / India News / 14 deaths, 1,101 new Covid-19 cases reported in Gujarat

14 deaths, 1,101 new Covid-19 cases reported in Gujarat

A total of 14 deaths and 1,101 new Covid-19 cases were reported from Gujarat on Sunday, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 86,779, the state’s health department said.

india Updated: Aug 24, 2020 01:37 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Gandhinagar
The total figure includes 14,653 active cases and 69,229 discharges.
The total figure includes 14,653 active cases and 69,229 discharges.
         

A total of 14 deaths and 1,101 new Covid-19 cases were reported from Gujarat on Sunday, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 86,779, the state’s health department said.

The total figure includes 14,653 active cases and 69,229 discharges.

So far, 2,897 lives have been claimed by the deadly virus in the state.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 cases tally crossed the 30-lakh mark with a single-day spike of 69,239 cases, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The Covid-19 tally in the country stands at 30,44,941 including 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 cured/discharged/migrated patients, and 56,706 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

As many as 912 deaths have also been reported due to the infection during the last 24 hours.

