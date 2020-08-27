e-paper
140 new Covid-19 cases in Manipur; tally rises to 5,725

Manipur on Thursday reported 140 new COVID-19 cases, taking the coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state to 5,725, an official said.

india Updated: Aug 27, 2020 19:49 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Imphal
The Covid-19 recovery rate of the state increased to 69.11 per cent as 3,957 of the total 5,725 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease.
The Covid-19 recovery rate of the state increased to 69.11 per cent as 3,957 of the total 5,725 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease.(File photo for representation)
         

Manipur on Thursday reported 140 new COVID-19 cases, taking the coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state to 5,725, an official said.

At least 128 people recovered from Covid-19 in the state on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,957, the official said.

The Covid-19 recovery rate of the state increased to 69.11 per cent as 3,957 of the total 5,725 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease.

Manipur now has 1,743 active Covid-19 cases of which 761 are Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, the official said.

Of the total 5,725 Covid-19 cases, 1,743 are active cases as 3,957 people have recovered from the disease and 25 have died, an official statement said.

