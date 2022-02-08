15 states and UTs to witness rainfall over next 2 days, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in at least 15 states and Union territories, most of them in the north Indian region, which is already reeling under cold wave-like conditions, in the next two days. The IMD further said in its forecast that West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand and north Odisha will also witness scattered rainfall on February 9 and 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rainfall forecast is based on a western disturbance, which will also lead to downpour in national capital Delhi, the IMD said. "The induced cyclonic circulation lies over West Rajasthan and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels," said the IMD.

The forecast, released on Monday, said that under its influence, scattered light rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on February 8. It further said that isolated rainfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on February 8 and 9.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh will continue to reel under severe cold wave conditions for the next two days, the IMD said in its bulletin on Monday. Dense to very dense fog conditions in some pockets over East Uttar Pradesh is also predicted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Met department also said that “gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degree Celsius is very likely over most parts of northwest, central, and west India during the next 3 days and then gradual fall by 2-4 degree Celsius during subsequent 2 days”.

Dense to very dense fog conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura during the next two days and over Odisha on February 9.

The national capital is likely to witness windy conditions and rainfall on February 8 and 9, the weather department said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON