15-year old student arrested for raping 4-yr old in Bengal’s Murshidabad

A 15-year-old boy at Farakka in Bengal’s Murshidabad district was arrested on Sunday and charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl, police said.

The child’s parents lodged a police complaint after she told them about the incident. Police took her to the hospital.

The class 9 student lured the child with chocolates when she was playing near her house and took her to an isolated location before committing the crime on Saturday afternoon, a police officer said on condition of anonymity.

Since the office of the juvenile justice board and the POCSO court were both closed on Sunday, the boy was produced before the court of the Jangipur additional chief judicial magistrate.

