150-year-old church vandalised in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district: Police

Bengaluru: A 150-year-old church was allegedly vandalised by unidentified people in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district, 65 km from Bengaluru, in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The miscreants vandalised the statue of St Antony, at St Joseph’s church, in Susaipalaya area, they added.

The incident came to light when a parishioner, who arrived for prayers at around 6 am, found the broken statue and informed the parish priest. In his complaint, the church authority said a large stone was found near the broken statue.

Based on the priest’s complaint, Chikkabalapur police arrived and took away the statue for investigation.

“We are looking at CCTV footage and other evidence. We have posted constables at the church and an investigation is underway. We will be looking at all angles,” a senior district police officer said, requesting anonymity.

The incident came hours before the Karnataka legislative assembly passed the contentious “anti-conversion bill”, amid din, to prevent “unlawful conversions”.

It is also the latest in the spate of attacks on various Christian groups.

Members of right-ring groups set ablaze Christian religious books alleging religious conversion by the church while a viral video purportedly showed a man chasing a priest with a machete earlier this month.

A viral video on social media last month showed members of the Bajrang Dal barging into a prayer hall and stopping a service mid way in Hassan district.

In a similar incident in September, a group of right-wing activists barged into a Christian prayer hall Karkala in Udupi district and allegedly attacked devotees while a prayer meeting was underway.

A fact finding report by several civil society organisations earlier in December claimed that Karnataka was witnessing one of the highest incidents of attack against Christians due to the government’s “attitude”.

The report by United Christian Forum (UCF), Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), and United Against Hate also claimed that Karnataka ranks third among states with the most number of attacks on the community and their places of worship in India.

A separate report released by People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) last week documented 39 instances of attacks on Christians in the state this year.