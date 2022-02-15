15-year-old boy detained for rape, murder of 6-year-old girl in Assam: Police

A 15-year-old boy was detained in Assam’s Hailakandi district on Sunday for allegedly raping and killing his six-year-old neighbour, said police on Monday. The boy’s father, who allegedly tried to destroy the evidence has also been arrested, police said.

The girl had gone missing since February 9 and her body was recovered on February 12, said police.

As per initial investigation, the girl was playing with other children of her locality before she disappeared, said police. After she went missing, police were informed. Following the directive of Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ACPCR) chairperson, Dr Sunita Chakraborty, a team from Guwahati also reached Hailakandi to took part in the investigation.

ACPCR member Ajoy Kumar Dutta said that the team went to the houses of other children who were present when the girl disappeared

Dutta said, “During investigation, a family was behaving in a strange manner and the boy kept on changing his statements.Since, the boy is a minor, he will be tried as per the Juvenile Justice Act.” Police are also investigating the role of boy’s father in the execution of the crime.

Hailakandi district superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Upadhyay said they started investigating after the girl’s body was recovered from the nearby forest area . “With the help of ACPCR and the investigation, we narrowed down on the accused teenager.”

Upadhyay said, “The boy has confessed to his crime and has also shared the details of the crime.”

“They accused and the victim were playing in the local ground. They were involved in a fight, following which, the boy in a fit of rage thrashed the girl. He then dragged her to a forest area, sexually assaulted her and killed the girl,” said the SP. Police said that the deceased was badly injured before death and her body was sent to Hailakandi Civil Hospital for post mortem.

“We are trying to find if someone else is involved in the crime. A case has been registered in the matter under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. We are awaiting the autopsy report to get more information,” the SP said.