16 Bangladeshis deported, 36 more to be sent back by March: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 12, 2025 06:18 PM IST

Since July 2024, at least 52 suspected Bangladeshi nationals, including two minors, have been detained in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad crime branch has deported 16 Bangladeshi immigrants and is in the process of deporting 36 more by the end of March, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The remaining 36 detainees, including one minor, are currently being held at a detention centre in Sardar Nagar (HTphoto/ Representative)
Since July 2024, at least 52 suspected Bangladeshi nationals, including two minors, have been detained in Gujarat. The special branch worked with the ministry of external affairs and the Bangladesh high commission to facilitate their deportation.

“Once their Bangladeshi citizenship was confirmed, the authorities began deportation proceedings. The first group of 16 Bangladeshis, including one minor, was deported to Bangladesh on February 1,” said Bharat Patel, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of the crime branch.

The remaining 36 detainees, including one minor, are currently being held at a detention centre in Sardar Nagar and are expected to be deported by March, Patel added.

These immigrants were found with fake Indian documents, including fake Aadhar cards. Authorities also uncovered a human trafficking ring involving Bangladeshi women and minor girls being trafficked for prostitution.

“Some were involved in human trafficking and forced labour and were exploited by agents. The money generated from these activities was sent to Bangladesh under the guise of trade. Many of the illegal immigrants were also involved in the scrap business and food vending,” said an officer.

Authorities are investigating the trafficking network and the associated financial transactions. “The central agencies are investigating the financial transactions linked to illegal activities to track fund movements,” said Patel.

