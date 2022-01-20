16% Haryana teachers still not vaccinated against Covid: Data

Sixteen percent of teachers in Haryana’s government-run schools are yet to take their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 15% teachers have received only the first dose, according to data seen by HT.

The data is contrary to the state government’s claim of inoculating 100% eligible adults in the state with the first dose.

Till January 15, about 68% (71,180) government school employees had been inoculated with both doses. Haryana has 14,160 government run schools in 22 districts of the state and 1,04,162 employees (majority of them teachers). While 16,167 teachers have taken only the first dose, 16,815 teachers have so far not ventured out to take the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to official data.

Education minister Kanwar Pal said on Wednesday hit out at the teaching fraternity saying such vaccine hesitancy is not an inspiring example.

“Teachers are role models and an inspiration for students, who aspire to follow the footsteps of teachers more than their parents. We cannot force them to vaccinate themselves in view of recent court orders,” the education minister said, pointing out that on the other hand, there was enthusiasm for vaccination among students. Till January 18, about 51 % students in the age group of 15-18 had been administered the first shot.

The data showed that every district has teachers who have not taken the first dose. For example, at least 438 teachers in Panchkula, 467 in Ambala, 947 in Rohtak, 1,309 in Bhiwani, 411 in Karnal, 1,327 in Sonepat and 1,515 in Sirsa are among those 16% teachers who have not received the first dose.

Jhajjar district, with 526 schools and 3,857 teachers, maintains a 94 % vaccination (single as well as both doses including) rate among the teachers followed by Karnal (93 %), Rewari and Yamunanagar (92 %) and Gurugram with (90 %).

Nuh district, on the other hand, has the lowest vaccination among the school staff at 60%. The district has 834 schools and 4,675 employees, out of whom 1,067 have taken the first dose and 1,734 have been fully vaccinated while 1,874 are yet to take the first vaccine shot.

In Ambala district 89 % school staff has been vaccinated, Bhiwani 77%, Charkhi Dadri 84 %, Faridabad 89%, Fatehabad 88%, Hisar 78%, Jind 82%, Kaithal 89%, Kurukshetra 83%, Mahendergarh 88%, Palwal 88%, Panchkula 85 %, Panipat 86 %, Rohtak 76%, Sirsa 75%, and Sonipat 77% .

“I hope the 16 % teachers, who have so far not taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, will inoculate themselves. The good results of the vaccine and how it has saved lives are before all of us,” Pal said.

