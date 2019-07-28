16-year-old alleges rape in Alwar, woman among 3 detained

Alwar: Two neighbours allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl on July 17 in Alwar, the police said on Sunday. One of the accused also allegedly clicked her pictures and blackmailed her to stay quiet about the sexual assault, the girl’s mother said in a First Information Report (FIR) registered on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, police detained three people for their alleged involvement in the crime.

The girl’s mother said she came to know about the rape after a shopkeeper showed her the 16-year-old’s pictures on his mobile phone. “When we asked her about the pictures, she told us about the gang rape by two men, and a third man who sought sexual favours from her after threatening to circulate her photos,” the girl’s mother said.

After the FIR on Saturday, the police took the girl for a medical check-up on Sunday and recorded her statement. The police were awaiting the medical reports.

According to the FIR, on July 17 around midnight, a woman Rounak took the girl to her house where one Rahul was present along with her husband, Jaikam. When Rounak left the room, Rahul allegedly raped the girl while Jaikam clicked her pictures. “After Rahul left the house, Jaikam showed her the pictures and raped her,” the FIR said.

Around five days later, another man, Imran, met the girl and sought sexual favours while allegedly threatening to circulate her pictures on social media. When the girl refused, he sent the pictures to his cousin, who runs a general store in the village, a police officer said.

The officer said Rounak, Rahul and Jaikam have been detained. But Imran was on the run.

They have been charged under India Penal Code’s section 376 D (gang rape), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and the Information Technology Act.

On April 26, five men allegedly gang raped a 19-year-old woman in presence of her husband, filmed the assault and circulated its video in Alwar.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 23:57 IST