166 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad; 235 discharged

Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district recorded 166 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 28,517 on Thursday, the state Health Department said.

india Updated: Aug 13, 2020 22:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ahmedabad
With the death of four more Covid-19 patients during the same period, the toll in the district reached 1,648, said a release by the Health Department.
With the death of four more Covid-19 patients during the same period, the toll in the district reached 1,648, said a release by the Health Department.(File photo for representation)
         

Out of the 166 (rpt 166) new cases, 143 were reported from Ahmedabad city and 23 from rural parts of the district, said the release.

As many as 235 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district also recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours, it added.

