Chandigarh, In a special operation, 20 child beggars were rescued across Punjab on Wednesday, taking the number of children saved in the last one week to 169, state Minister for Social Security and Women & Child Development Dr Baljit Kaur said. 169 child beggars rescued in Punjab in a week: Minister

She said the state government continues to take strong steps to ensure child rights and protection.

"As part of the Jiwanjyot 2.0 project, 20 child beggars were rescued in a special drive carried out across 15 districts in Punjab on Wednesday. With today's action, the total number of children rescued within last seven days has reached 169," Kaur said in a statement.

Sharing more details, Kaur stated that the District Child Protection Units of the social security department conducted special drives at 29 locations across Barnala, Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Mansa, Malerkotla, Moga, Patiala, and Rupnagar.

Similar operations were also conducted in Sangrur, SAS Nagar , Sri Muktsar Sahib, and Tarn Taran districts.

Due to strict enforcement of the campaign, several locations reported zero child beggars, which is an encouraging sign, she said.

"Out of the 20 children rescued on Wednesday, nine whose identity could be verified were reunited with their families. Six were placed in designated child care institutions for rehabilitation," Kaur said.

Documentation for the remaining five children is currently under verification, she added.

"No FIRs were registered in today's cases, nor was there any immediate requirement for DNA testing. However, if required, DNA testing will be conducted based on the outcome of documentation verification," the minister said.

She stated that the government is not only focused on eradicating child begging but is equally committed to providing quality education to the rescued children and integrating them to the mainstream.

She further directed the DCPUs to take strict legal action against parents or guardians who ignore repeated warnings and force their children to beg.

The Punjab government had recently directed all deputy commissioners to conduct DNA tests of child beggars and adults on the streets to establish their relationship. The move was intended to check child-trafficking and exploitation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.