16-year-old tribal girl gang-raped in Chhattisgarh, 5 arrested: Police

Raipur: A 16-year-old tribal girl was allegedly abducted and raped by five people in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, police said on Monday, adding that the five accused have been arrested.

Superintendent of police, Jashpur, Vijay Agarwal said the incident took place when the minor girl had gone to attend a wedding function at a village in the district on February 17.

“After a programme that involved dancing, some acquaintances nabbed and took her into the forest, where she was gangraped,” the SP said.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the five accused, including a minor, on February 19 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of the girl. “All five accused were arrested on Monday,” Agrawal said.

Three of the accused were also charged in a similar case three years ago, police said, adding that further probe is on.