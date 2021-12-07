17 students molested in 2 UP schools, owner of one arrested: Police

The owner of one school in Purkaji in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh was arrested on Monday and the police are looking for the owner of another school, after complaints by parents that 17 Class X girl students was asked to stay overnight in the schools, citing lab work that they needed to complete, drugged, and molested.

The incident occurred on November 20 and it was exposed only after the chief of a village brought the incident to the notice of the SSP of Muzaffafarnagar, Abhishek Yadav on December 4.

SSP Yadav deputed SP ( City) Armitage Vijauvargiya and Circle Officer of Sadar area Krishan Kumar Bishnoi to verify the charges. The officials visited the schools and villages on Saturday to enquire and verify the charges.

Subsequently, SSP Yadav sent SHO of Purkaji , Vinod Kumar Singh to police lines as punishment. “ He was sent to police line on charges of considerate delay in initiating action in the case”, said CO Bishnoi who added that two parents have complained about the incident in the schools and a case under section 354 of IPC and POCSO act has been registered against school owners Yogesh Kumar and Arjun Singh.

“ Yogesh Kumar has been arrested and raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused”, said Bishnoi. He added that investigation is underway to verify the charges as parents of remaining 15 girls have not complained.

The two parents allege that the girls were called in the school for practical (lab) work, asked to stay the night to complete the practical, drugged , and then molested.

All girls belong to poor families and the two parents claim they (the girls) were threatened about the consequences if they spoke up. Later few girls shared the incident with their parents and the village chief brought the incident to the notice of the SSP.