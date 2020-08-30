e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 17-year-old JEE aspirant writes to CJI SA Bobde, requests for postponement of exams

17-year-old JEE aspirant writes to CJI SA Bobde, requests for postponement of exams

A 17-year-old JEE aspirant has written a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, requesting him for directions to postpone NEET and JEE exams in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and floods in India.

india Updated: Aug 30, 2020 23:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde
Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde(File photo)
         

A 17-year-old JEE aspirant on Sunday wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, requesting him for directions to postpone NEET and JEE exams in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and flood situation in India, according to ANI.

Despite several requests to postpone the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) considering the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on August 25 had released fresh guidelines for the exams to be held on September 1 to 6 (JEE) and September 13 (NEET).

While there is a national uproar to postpone the exams in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, the agency has, however, decided to go ahead with the scheduled dates.

JEE-Main and NEET are for undergraduate engineering and medical aspirants, respectively.

According to a report in PTI, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has given permission for holding JEE and NEET exams in the city.

A proposal for holding JEE and NEET exams in Delhi was put forth in the last meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which was attended by the L-G and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the report said.

“The Delhi government in its file sent to the L-G on Saturday recommended not to hold the exams in view of safety of students. Delhi Chief Minister had also decided against holding JEE and NEET in view of the pandemic. However, the L-G returned the file giving his permission to hold the exams,” PTI reported quoting sources.

tags
top news
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case
Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
CM Pinarayi Vijayan unveils 100-day action plan for Kerala ahead of Onam
CM Pinarayi Vijayan unveils 100-day action plan for Kerala ahead of Onam
‘My conscience does not permit’: SC judge Arun Mishra declines farewell invites
‘My conscience does not permit’: SC judge Arun Mishra declines farewell invites
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration
US coronavirus cases approach 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks
US coronavirus cases approach 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In