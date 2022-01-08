172 fliers from Rome test Covid positive on arrival at Amritsar, Punjab orders probe

AMRITSAR: At least 172 passengers who arrived here on a charter flight from Rome on Friday tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the Punjab health department to order a probe against the private laboratory deputed at the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport.

This is the second consecutive day when a large number of passengers arriving from Italy have tested positive for coronavirus. On Thursday, 125 out of 179 passengers coming from Rome in the European nation tested positive for Covid-19 at Amritsar airport.

All European nations, including Italy, have been deemed as “at risk” countries by the Union health ministry. All passengers flying in from these countries have to undergo Covid-19 tests on arrival.

“Total 285 passengers today (on Friday) landed at the airport through the flight that was operated by EuroAtlantic Airways and chartered by SpiceJet. A total of 172 passengers have tested positive for Covid-19 in the RT-PCR test,” said VK Seth, director, Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport.

Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh on Friday said that such a large number of positive results led to suspicions about the lab. Singh ordered a probe against the lab.

“The passengers testing positive for Covid-19 in such a large number on a second consecutive day has raised a question on the testing practices. In view of this, we have decided to test 75 passengers again,” Singh said, adding, “I have talked to the officials of the airport and asked them to initiate a probe against the lab.”

All those who have tested positive on arrival here were in possession of a Covid negative report from Italy. Passengers have alleged that the lab, hired by the Centre through tendering process, was asking for money for negative reports.

Jasvir Singh Uppal from Jalandhar district, who arrived here on Thursday, said, “Almost all of us are fully vaccinated and passengers got their RT-PCR tests done from different reputed labs in Italy and tested negative. Our reports are on the internet and anyone in the world can check them. I was surprised when my report turned negative at Amritsar airport. We refuse to go to a quarantine centre.”

“We conducted the RT-PCR test just nine hours before boarding the flight... I have seen some passengers who gave bribe, tested negative at the airport,” he added.

When contacted by HT, airport officials refused to divulge the name of the lab.

Meanwhile, health officials said that as per the government guidelines, the 172 passengers who tested positive have been asked to go to institutional quarantine in their respective districts.

On Thursday, several passengers who tested positive on arrival left for their homes, violating the Covid-19 guidelines. Amritsar deputy commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira took a strong note of the incident, asking all those who are from the district to isolate at the designated quarantine centre at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital by Friday morning.

Khaira directed the additional deputy commissioner to order police to book the passengers who don’t return to quarantine facility under the Epidemic Act and the Disaster Management Act. He also warned of recommending cancellation of their passports if they don’t turn up.

Till Friday, however, only three out of the 13 passengers who are from Amritsar district have isolated themselves at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. A government spokesperson said, “The other 10 passengers have the facility at home to be properly isolated. They are isolated at home, while three have been admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.”

