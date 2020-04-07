e-paper
18 healthcare workers of Delhi State Cancer Institute test positive for Covid-19, hospital shut

As a precautionary measure, various facilities of the hospital have been shut down for conducting sanitisation, DSCI’s medical superintendent Dr BL Sherwal said.

india Updated: Apr 07, 2020 13:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India’s tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4421 on Tuesday morning.
India’s tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4421 on Tuesday morning.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) has been shut after 18 of its healthcare workers, including two doctors and 16 nursing staff, tested positive for Covid-19 and authorities are trying to shift 19 of its patients to another private hospital.

“As a precautionary measure, we have shut down various facilities of the hospital for conducting sanitisation. We are making arrangement to shift our 19 cancer patients to another private hospital. Talks are on with Dharmshila Superspecility hospital,” Dr BL Sherwal, DSCI’s medical superintendent, said according to ANI.

“However, before sending these cancer patients to another facility, we are testing them for Covid-19. Cancer patients are immune-compromised patients and are a high-risk group. They tend to catch infection very easily. If their reports come negative, we will shift these patients to another hospital,” Sherwal said while speaking to ANI.

Also read: Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request

The hospital authorities also said they are taking care of its healthcare workers infected by coronavirus.

“Some of them are admitted at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. We are very cautioned about the health of our doctors and nurses and all measure are being taken and their contact tracing has also started,” he said.

Last week, a 35-year-old doctor at the institute had tested positive for the coronavirus disease forcing authorities to suspend the hospital’s out-patient clinics to sanitise the premises.

Another nurse had also contracted the disease after he came in contact with the doctor.

Delhi has reported 549 cases of Covid-19 till Tuesday morning, out of which 19 people have been discharged and seven people have died of the disease.

The Union health ministry said India’s tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4421 on Tuesday morning. Out of the 4421 cases, 3981 are active, 325 people have been cured or discharged and one has move to another county. The death toll stands at 114.

