Shimla, Himachal Pradesh has experienced significant disruptions due to heavy rains over the past few days, with 184 roads being closed, and approximately 791 water supply schemes being affected, officials said on Friday. 184 roads closed, over 700 water schemes affected in rain-hit Himachal

Additionally, 111 transformers were also affected in the state till Friday morning, according to the state emergency operation centre .

Out of the total 224 roads closed in the state, 143 roads are blocked in Mandi district alone, which has been severely affected by 10 cloudburst incidents, flash floods, and landslides that resulted in the deaths of 15 people between the night of June 30 and July 1.

The calamity also caused extensive property damage, affecting 824 houses, 622 cow sheds and 163 shops. As many as 849 livestock also perished in the disaster, according to the latest reports.

The local weather office has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall at isolated places in three to eight districts in the state until July 15.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains lashed parts of Himachal. Jubbarhatti received 47 mm of rain, followed by Bilapsur with 40.7 mm, Sundernagar with 38.5 mm, Mandi with 35.8 mm, Sarahan with 28 mm, Shimla with 21.1 mm, Neri with 20 mm, Berthin with 16 mm, and Manali with 15 mm.

Kukumseri in the Lahaul and Spiti district recorded the lowest temperature at night, dropping to 9.4 degrees Celsius, while Neri in Hamirpur district reached the highest daytime temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius.

From June 20, the onset of monsoon, until July 10, Himachal has incurred losses amounting to ₹751 crore.

A total of 92 people have died, including 56 in rain-related incidents and 36 in road accidents, while 172 have been injured and 33 are still missing.

Himachal, which received 30 per cent excess rain, has witnessed 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 17 landslides, so far, along with heavy rains.

