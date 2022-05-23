18-yr-old flees correction home, raped by 2 in Rajasthan

Two people arrested for allegedly raping an 18-year-old woman, hours after she fled from a correction home in Jodhpur, were presented before a local court on Sunday, police said.

The woman, who had escaped the facility in a bid to meet her daughter, was allegedly raped by a relative of a police officer and then by a cab driver on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, said station house officer, (SHO) Mandore police station Manish Dev.

The SHO said both accused were arrested on Saturday and produced before the court on Sunday.

The girl was married when she was 14-year-old and later gave birth to a daughter. In 2021, she was detained for the alleged murder of her sister-in-law. Since, she was 17 at the time of the crime, she was sent to a Balika Sudhar Grah (correction home) and the daughter was handed over to her parents.

Police said that she had escaped from the correction home earlier also (in October 2021) to meet her daughter. SHO Dev said, “The woman escaped from the correction home to meet her daughter. On the pretext of helping her, the first accused Kuldeep Bishnoi (23), who is a relative of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), took her to his quarter and raped her.” Bishnoi dropped her at the railway crossing near Mandore area, he added.

On the pretext of dropping her to the bus stand, the accused taxi driver, Babu Ram (22), took her to isolated place and raped her, said the police. A case under Sections 376(rape) and 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. The survivor has been sent to the correction home again, said police.

