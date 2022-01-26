Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
18-year-old student’s body found in well in Prayagraj, rape suspected

According to Prayagraj police, the woman had been missing from her hostel for two days, after which her family lodged a complaint of abduction against a youth
Published on Jan 26, 2022 01:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: The body of an 18-year-old college student was recovered from an old well near the Institute of Engineering and Rural Technology (IERT) here on Tuesday, police said, adding that the woman was gang-raped before being murdered.

According to Prayagraj police, the woman had been missing from her hostel for two days, after which her family lodged a complaint of abduction against a youth. When detained and questioned, the youth, who claimed to be the woman’s boyfriend, told the police that he and the woman were attacked by some miscreants while they were at a deserted spot near IERT on January 22. “He is the prime suspect in the case. He has given contradictory statements,” said SSP Ajay Kumar.

The woman was a student at a degree college in the city and lived in a girls’ hostel. Her roommate informed the family that she left the hostel on January 22 evening, saying she was going to hand over some notes to a friend, police said.

Subsequently, her family approached the police. The suspect told the police that when they were attacked by miscreants, he fled the spot and had no knowledge of her whereabouts. The police traced the last location of the woman’s cell phone to the spot near IERT.

Late on Monday night, her body was found in an old well.

A post-mortem examination on Tuesday suggested she was gang-raped before being strangulated.

Police said they are rounding up suspects and collecting evidences, added the SSP.

