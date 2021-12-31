Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 19 from Pakistan among 171 terrorists killed in Valley this year: Police
india news

19 from Pakistan among 171 terrorists killed in Valley this year: Police

A total of 171 terrorists were killed in Kashmir this year, of which 19 were Pakistanis, Jammu & Kashmir Police said on Friday
Security personnel patrol the area after an encounter between security forces and militants, in Srinagar on Friday. (Imran Nissar)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 11:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

A total of 171 terrorists were killed in Kashmir this year, of which 19 were Pakistanis, Jammu & Kashmir Police said on Friday.

“A total of 171 terrorists were killed this year, out of which 19 were Pakistani terrorists and 152 were local terrorists,” Kashmir inspector general of police (IGP) Vijay Kumar told reporters here.

As many as 128 people joined terrorist groups this year as against 167 in 2020. “Of these 128, as many as 73 were killed in encounters, 16 were arrested and 39 are active in the field,” he said.

The maximum recruitment took place in Shopian district. Most of the top commanders of terrorist groups were also killed in the Valley this year, he added.

However, there was a drop in terror incidents as well as civilians’ deaths this time, indicating an improvement in the terror situation in the Union territory, police said.

“In 2020, 37 civilians were killed, but 34 civilians were killed this year,” Kumar said.

A total of 192 terror incidents were reported this year when compared to 238 in 2020, he added.

RELATED STORIES

While 57 security forces personnel were killed last year, the figures stood at 29 this year.

“This is despite the terrorists openly saying that they will kill civilians and politicians this year,” the IGP told reporters.

“Political parties and media have been repeatedly claiming that the situation has not improved. Some even claimed that the 1990s situation has returned. The facts on ground show that these claims are wrong,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final
Omicron Symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP