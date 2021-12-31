19 from Pakistan among 171 terrorists killed in Valley this year: Police

A total of 171 terrorists were killed in Kashmir this year, of which 19 were Pakistanis, Jammu & Kashmir Police said on Friday.

“A total of 171 terrorists were killed this year, out of which 19 were Pakistani terrorists and 152 were local terrorists,” Kashmir inspector general of police (IGP) Vijay Kumar told reporters here.

As many as 128 people joined terrorist groups this year as against 167 in 2020. “Of these 128, as many as 73 were killed in encounters, 16 were arrested and 39 are active in the field,” he said.

The maximum recruitment took place in Shopian district. Most of the top commanders of terrorist groups were also killed in the Valley this year, he added.

However, there was a drop in terror incidents as well as civilians’ deaths this time, indicating an improvement in the terror situation in the Union territory, police said.

“In 2020, 37 civilians were killed, but 34 civilians were killed this year,” Kumar said.

A total of 192 terror incidents were reported this year when compared to 238 in 2020, he added.

While 57 security forces personnel were killed last year, the figures stood at 29 this year.

“This is despite the terrorists openly saying that they will kill civilians and politicians this year,” the IGP told reporters.

“Political parties and media have been repeatedly claiming that the situation has not improved. Some even claimed that the 1990s situation has returned. The facts on ground show that these claims are wrong,” he said.