19 political parties announce boycott of opening of new Parliament

Nineteen political parties, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), on Wednesday issued a joint statement announcing the boycott of the opening of the new Parliament building calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move to preside over the inauguration “sidelining” President Droupadi Murmu “not only a grave insult” but a “direct assault on our democracy.” An aerial view of the New Parliament. (ANI)

The statement came a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party hit back at the criticism over Modi inaugurating the building. “In August 1975, then PM [Prime Minister] Indira Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament Annexe, and later in 1987 PM Rajiv Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament Library. If your [Congress] head of government can inaugurate them, why can’t our head of government do the same,” said Union minister Hardeep Puri.

The inauguration on May 28 will take place inside the new Lok Sabha chamber which can accommodate nearly 900 people. The programme will also showcase the modern facilities of the new building likely to start functioning from the monsoon session in July.