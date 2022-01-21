194 schools register to get affiliation from Sainik School Society

A total of 194 applications have been received from schools to get affiliation from the Sainik School Society, the government said in a statement on Friday.

In September last year, the Union Cabinet cleared the proposal of affiliation of 100 schools, including both private and public, with the Sainik School Society, an autonomous organisation under the ministry of defence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision was taken in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that advocates “value-based education, enabling children to develop pride in the rich culture and heritage of this nation, effective leadership with character, discipline, sense of national duty and patriotism.”

Currently, there are 33 Sainik Schools in the country that account for a large number of candidates who join the armed forces. Until now, Sainik Schools were set up after receiving requests from state governments/union territories that have to provide infrastructure such as land and educational/ residential buildings.

“So far, 194 schools have registered at https://sainikschool.ncog.gov.in. Subsequently evaluation of schools will be carried out by the School Evaluation Committee at the district level and the report will be submitted to Sainik Schools Society by the last week of January 2022. The evaluation committee will consist of the District Magistrate/Collector as Chairman, principal of NVS/KVS located in the same district, and the principal of the closest Sainik School,” the statement stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The schools approved by Sainik Schools Society will start following Sainik Schools’ curriculum and activities from the upcoming academic session i.e April 2022 from Class 6 onwards.