1968 compromise on Shahi Idgah ‘fraud’ by Sunni Central Waqf Board: Hindu side tells court

Expanding on its earlier argument that the decades-old compromise in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute was not valid, the Hindu side on Wednesday told the Allahabad High Court that the compromise was a "fraud" by the Sunni Central Waqf Board and the mosque committee. A view of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and Shahi Idgah mosque, in Mathura (KK Arora/ANI)

The counsel for the Hindu side also submitted that the property belonged to the deity Katra Keshav Deo for over a millennium and a "chabutara" (platform) was constructed as Idgah after desecrating Lord Krishna's birthplace in the 16th century.

The submissions were made during the hearing on a plea challenging the maintainability of the suit that seeks the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque and restoration of the temple.

The matter is being heard by Justice Mayank Kumar Jain on applications moved under order seven rule 11 of Civil Procedure Code moved by Muslim side challenging the maintainability of suits.

Advocate Taslima Aziz Ahmadi, appearing for the Muslim side, reiterated in the court that the suit is barred by the limitation that a compromise can be challenged within three years. She submitted that the two parties had entered into a "compromise" on October 12, 1968, and the said compromise was confirmed in a civil suit decided in 1974.

The Hindu side counsel last week argued that the Places of Worship Act, 1991, and Waqf Act are not applicable in the case. They submitted that in the claimed compromise the deity was not a party nor a party in the court decree passed in 1974.

“The owner of property is a deity, but the deity was not made party in the compromise, hence it is not a valid compromise,” the counsel said.

Hearing in the matter will continue on Thursday.